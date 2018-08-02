Millennium Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 2,073.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OncoSec Medical were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 97.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard B. Slansky sold 84,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard B. Slansky sold 24,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $35,366.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,106 shares of company stock valued at $419,658. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCS shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

ONCS opened at $1.25 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.98.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

OncoSec Medical Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

