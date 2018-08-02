Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 661.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,339 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

