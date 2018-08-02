Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $29.09 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,050,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 829.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

