Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $21.81 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,372 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 402.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF opened at $32.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.