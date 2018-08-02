MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group opened at $32.41 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $395.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.61 million. research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

