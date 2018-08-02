Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.02

Headlines about Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mid Penn Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7934251485954 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp traded up $0.05, reaching $32.85, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890. The firm has a market cap of $200.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $37.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 840 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,744.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

