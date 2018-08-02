Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is WestEnd Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,538 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 639,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.1% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 83,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.2% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $292,327,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “$107.97” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $106.28 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $811.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

