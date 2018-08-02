Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Holdings Reduced by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

