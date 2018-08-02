MGE Energy (MGEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 3rd.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

MGE Energy stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.32. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

