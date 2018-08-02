MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 260,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,809. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

There is no company description available for MFS® Intermediate Income Fund.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.