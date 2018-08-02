MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) PT Set at $8.00 by Compass Point

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a $8.00 price objective by analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

MFA Finl Inc/SH traded up $0.02, reaching $8.06, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 4,087,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,652. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.41. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 6.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153,317 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,246,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH during the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

