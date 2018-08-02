MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) PT Set at $8.00 by Compass Point

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a $8.00 price objective by analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.
MFA Finl Inc/SH traded up $0.02, reaching $8.06, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 4,087,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,652. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.41. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 690,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 6.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153,317 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,246,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH during the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.
About MFA Finl Inc/SH
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
