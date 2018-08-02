Metronome Price Tops $2.11 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $16.69 million and $50,334.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00028006 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003465 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00375891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00186359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00022994 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 10,112,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,903,265 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex, DDEX, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

