Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) PT Set at €12.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) received a €12.50 ($14.71) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.01 ($15.30).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of Metro AG Preference Shares opened at €11.01 ($12.95) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.