Methanex Co. (MX) Insider Kevin Price Sells 835 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) insider Kevin Price sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.72, for a total value of C$74,916.20.

Shares of Methanex opened at C$89.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Methanex Co. has a one year low of C$54.17 and a one year high of C$97.33.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Methanex from C$43.68 to C$44.64 and gave the company a “c$91.36” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.24.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

