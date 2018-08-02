Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 450 ($5.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 565 ($7.42) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 444.50 ($5.84).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments opened at GBX 373 ($4.90) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Merlin Entertainments has a 12-month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.06).

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

