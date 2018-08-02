Meritor Inc (MTOR) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 841,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 119,485 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Meritor were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTOR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritor by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Meritor by 14.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 24,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 78,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 50,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor opened at $22.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.44.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Meritor had a return on equity of 115.74% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.59.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.