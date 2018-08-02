MergeCoin (MGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One MergeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MergeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MergeCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003542 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00376749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00179445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024116 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MergeCoin Coin Profile

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MergeCoin is www.mergecoin.com . The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin . MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MergeCoin Coin Trading

MergeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

