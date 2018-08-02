Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.
Shares of Menlo Therapeutics traded up $0.15, hitting $8.44, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.
In other news, insider Presidio Partners 2007 Gp, L.P sold 500,000 shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Menlo Therapeutics
Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.
