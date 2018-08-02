Melon (MLN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $296,867.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Melon has a total market cap of $9.82 million and $296,867.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $16.38 or 0.00218054 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Liqui, Radar Relay and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00376744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00180079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023613 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kraken and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.