Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Holdings Cut by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 4,617 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $387,366.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,550 shares of company stock valued at $31,639,596. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mellanox Technologies traded down $0.25, hitting $79.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,244. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

