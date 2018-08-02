Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $133,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,280.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,909 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $2,247,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,771,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,962,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,526 shares of company stock worth $40,375,916. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

