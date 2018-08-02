Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 302.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,112.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.81.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.15, for a total transaction of $155,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,149.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,841 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,473 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $323.23 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $332.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

