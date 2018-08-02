Medpace (MEDP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 40,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 170,005 shares.The stock last traded at $59.64 and had previously closed at $61.48.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, April 20th. William Blair raised shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medpace and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $106,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after purchasing an additional 282,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

