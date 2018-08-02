Medpace (MEDP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 29579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.97 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Medpace and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $106,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

