Medley Capital (MCC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medley Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9367623792091 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Medley Capital traded up $0.01, reaching $3.43, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,294. Medley Capital has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 83.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Medley Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. National Securities decreased their target price on Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.