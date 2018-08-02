Medical Facilities (DR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of C$123.40 million for the quarter.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of DR opened at C$14.80 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$11.14 and a twelve month high of C$16.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Facilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.