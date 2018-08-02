MediBloc Market Cap Reaches $20.12 Million (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One MediBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,597.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.05493820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $751.72 or 0.09922373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.01016491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.01638648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00199208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.02555034 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00353972 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

