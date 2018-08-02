MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 86,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -0.11. MedEquities Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 6.17%. equities research analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $179,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 338,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,675 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

