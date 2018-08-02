MED Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trinseo (TSE)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at MED in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. MED’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Trinseo has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 59.08%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $507,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 10.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Trinseo by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

