MDU Resources Group (MDU) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39.
Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%. equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDU Resources Group Company Profile
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.
