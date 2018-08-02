MDU Resources Group (MDU) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%. equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a $29.34 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.