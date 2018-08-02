MDU Resources Group (MDU) Releases Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.45%. MDU Resources Group updated its FY18 guidance to $1.25-1.45 EPS.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. 34,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 268,566.7% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

