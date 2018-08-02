MDU Resources Group (MDU) Releases Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.45%. MDU Resources Group updated its FY18 guidance to $1.25-1.45 EPS.
Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. 34,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 268,566.7% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.