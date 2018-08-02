Maxim Group Trims bluebird bio (BLUE) Target Price to $163.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group to $163.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.90.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $152.95. 29,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,033. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.02. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.59). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Vachon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $189,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $56,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,085.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,527 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.4% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.