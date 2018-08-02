Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.21.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 364,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,968. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $64,068.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,655 shares of company stock worth $68,243. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.