Maxim Group Boosts SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target to $365.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group to $365.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SVB Financial Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.94.

SVB Financial Group traded up $2.31, reaching $315.85, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,747. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $849,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,487 shares of company stock worth $1,714,575. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

