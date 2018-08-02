Max H. Mitchell Sells 40,765 Shares of Crane Co. (CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) insider Max H. Mitchell sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $3,635,422.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CR opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

