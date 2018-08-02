Matthews International (MATW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

MATW stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 148,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.59 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 10,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $557,091.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Matthews International by 37.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

