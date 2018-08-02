Matthew Linnington Sells 4,384 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.93, for a total value of $1,805,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CoStar Group opened at $418.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $255.41 and a 12-month high of $446.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21,110.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.09.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.