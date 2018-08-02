Matrix Service (MTRX) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $528.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,975.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, insider James P. Ryan sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $78,512.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $52,567.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,684 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Matrix Service by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 83.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Matrix Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 12.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

