Mathes Company Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 938,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,070,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 68,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $201.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

