Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Raised by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $201.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

