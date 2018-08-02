Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $210,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,466,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,304,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,241,000 after buying an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,272,000 after buying an additional 1,481,117 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,908,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after buying an additional 632,040 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,907,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,110 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Howard Weil reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$47.86” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

CMS Energy opened at $47.86 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $258,386.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $44,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,514.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

