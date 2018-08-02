Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $285.06 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,506,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,418 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $285,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $159,889,000 after acquiring an additional 759,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,014,000 after acquiring an additional 575,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,174,000 after acquiring an additional 342,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,541,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $437,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.99.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total value of $8,099,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $2,126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,538,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $187.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

