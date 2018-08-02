Masimo (MASI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $109.47 and last traded at $108.10, with a volume of 43066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Masimo to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,992,920. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.