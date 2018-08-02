Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $143,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $83.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

