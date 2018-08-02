Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Decreased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,177 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $83.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

