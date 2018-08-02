Marscoin Market Capitalization Tops $218,756.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $218,756.00 and $55.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Marscoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marscoin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

