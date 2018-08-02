Markel (MKL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their buy rating on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) in a research note published on Wednesday.

“We continue to believe the stock is an excellent core holding for a longer-term investor that can weather short-term volatility. We are raising our target price to $1,300 and maintain our Outperform rating.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKL. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

Markel traded down $24.65, reaching $1,178.91, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 30,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel has a 12 month low of $995.30 and a 12 month high of $1,226.95.

In other Markel news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.50, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,672. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Markel by 24.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

