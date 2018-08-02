Markel Co. (MKL) Receives $1,216.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,200.00.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total value of $229,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,538,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,672 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Markel by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Markel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 48,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Markel by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel opened at $1,203.56 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.48 and a beta of 0.96. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $995.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,226.95.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

