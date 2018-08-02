Markel Co. (MKL) Position Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Argus started coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price target on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total transaction of $229,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,538,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total value of $103,642.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,621.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,672. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel traded down $9.23, hitting $1,194.33, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,546. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93 and a beta of 0.96. Markel Co. has a one year low of $995.30 and a one year high of $1,226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.