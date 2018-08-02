Marcus Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of MCS opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Marcus news, insider Gregory S. Marcus sold 40,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,823.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 4,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,560. Company insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

